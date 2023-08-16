SML Chamber holds ribbon cutting for The Shop at MJL Design in Hardy

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce held ribbon cutting for one of the lake community’s newest openings – The Shop at MJL Design, located at 13161 Booker T. Washington Hwy, in Hardy. The ribbon cutting took place on August 16 from 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
MJL Design is an upscale boutique and interior design firm specializing in residential and commercial design, including renovations, new construction, consulting, spatial planning and staging, according to the company’s website. MJL Design is owned by Josie Long, a native of Richmond who moved to Smith Mountain Lake in 2018.
