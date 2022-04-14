Regional leadership was the theme of the March Leadership Academy class presented by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The sessions took place March 2 in the conference room at Phil Hager Insurance Agency and featured presentations by Chris Whitlow, administrator for Franklin County, and Robert Hiss, administrator for Bedford County.
“Chris Whitlow gave an excellent overview of Franklin County, detailing the role of the board of supervisors and highlighting information on the county’s budget, population growth, housing and job initiatives, and planning for essential infrastructure such as broadband internet, utilities, transportation and software,” said Cheryl Ward, office administrator for the chamber.
