Central Virginia Business Coalition in Forest is inviting the public to its 4th Annual Community Giving Fair.
This event is meant to bring awareness to nonprofit organizations in the Central Virginia area. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 30, at the Legacy Auditorium (1971 English Tavern Road in Lynchburg) from 8 a.m. to noon. There is no booth charge for any nonprofit interested in joining this event. Contact Central Virginia Business Coalition Executive Director Heather Alto at heather@cvabc.org or 434-528-1732 to reserve space.
