SML Harmeneers to host show in two locations

The Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus 27th Annual Show will be presented in two locations this year.
Directed by Celie Holmes, “Thru The Years” will reprise all audience favorites from the SML Harmeneers’ last 10 annual shows.
The first show will be presented at Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, featuring Rustburg High School Vocal Ensemble directed by Susan Poindexter as guest singers.
The second show will be presented at Radford Baptist Church on Radford Church Road in Moneta on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. The Moneta Performance will feature local performers Becki Fuzi and Marion Wetcher. Guest singers this year will be “Lets Song,” a national award-winning barbershop quartet.
Tickets are available in Moneta at the Smith Mountain Lake Visitors Center and Mamma Ann’s Gifts & Goodies, in Bedford at the Bedford Welcome Center and in Lynchburg at Harmony Land and Homes and Givens Books. Tickets also may be purchased at the door.
For further information about the Moneta show, call 540-420-2677. For information about the Lynchburg show, call 434-851-9300.
