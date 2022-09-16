The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) had reminded all boaters to stay safe and sober for the Labor Day holiday, and always wear a life jacket while on the water.
A good day on the water can turn tragic in seconds. No matter where one boats — from large lakes and rivers to small farm ponds — wearing a life jacket and staying sober are essential for safety.
“Recreational boating and paddlesports activities are enjoyed by individuals and families across the country. To ensure that everyone is safe out on the water, we will be out to assist in educating operators and passengers on the dangers associated with boating while impaired,” said DWR Public Information Officer Paige Pearson before the holiday. “We also will be reminding them of other safe boating practices, such as wearing a life jacket and enrolling in a boater education course. DWR wants everyone to have a great end to the summer on the water, and to do that boaters must remain sober and alert while underway.”
