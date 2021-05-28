The Free Clinic of Central Virginia has opened a satellite location in downtown Bedford at 104 Center Street and is now accepting new patients.
The Bedford location is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services, offered by appointment, include primary care, behavioral health services, eye care and COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We are pleased to be able to increase our reach and improve access to high-quality, comprehensive healthcare for uninsured adults in Bedford,” said Christina Delzingaro, CEO of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia. “At a time when so many hard-working adults find they must decide between seeing a doctor and paying a utility bill, we stand in the gap to help create a healthier community.”
The Free Clinic of Central Virginia serves uninsured or underinsured adults residing in Virginia with total household income of less than 250 percent of the federal poverty level. For more information about the eligibility process or to make an appointment, call 540-707-5500 for Bedford or 434-847-5866 for Lynchburg.
The Free Clinic of Central Virginia was founded in 1987 with a vision that everyone should have a medical home that provides for optimal individual and community wellness.
The mission of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia is to ensure high-quality, compassionate and comprehensive healthcare for every member of our community. The Free Clinic fulfills this mission by providing high-quality medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health and health education services to those in Central Virginia who do not have the resources to obtain these essential healthcare services.
Visit https://www.freeclinicva.org for more information.
