The members of the Washington Cooperative Parish, which includes Epworth United Methodist Church UMC (UMC) and Halesford UMC in Moneta, announced and welcomed the Rev. Jeffery T. White and his wife Jennifer White to the church family.
The public is invited to visit and meet them. The Rev. White led his first worship services on Sunday, July 3.
“The Washington Cooperative Parish is excited to have Rev. White join our congregations as our new pastor,” the group stated. “We look forward to Rev. White sharing his knowledge and experiences with our church and the surrounding community.”
Halesford UMC had bid farewell to Pastor Kelvin Edwards Sr. Edwards and his wife Teresa ministered at Halesford UMC for 16 years and Epworth UMC for six years.
“We are exceeding grateful for their service,” the group stated. “We are looking forward to what God has planned for our beloved pastor and his lovely wife.”
Worship services are held on Sundays. Church times are 9:30 a.m. at Epworth UMC, located at 60 Merriman Road in Moneta, and 11 a.m. at Halesford UMC, located at 1601 Lake Forest Road in Moneta. All are welcome to worship in the church.
