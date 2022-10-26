North Carolina man arrested in the death of Forest woman

A man from North Carolina was arrested in connection to the death of a Forest resident, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
On Friday, Oct. 7, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Madison View Drive, located in the Forest area of Bedford County, for a 28-year-old female who was unresponsive. The victim, identified as Katlyn Montgomery of Forest, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.
Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Montgomery died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the sheriff’s office.
Through a joint investigation involving the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Trenton Frye, 28, of Greensboro, North Carolina was identified as a suspect in this death investigation.
