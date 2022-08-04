See VILLAGE, Page 9
During the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting July 19, three special-use permits were presented before the board of supervisors by Planning Director Lisa Cooper for locations to use as short-term rental properties.
The first special-use permit is for George and Lannette Karnes, the applicants, and owners of the property. The property is approximately 65 acres of property, zoned A-1, agricultural. The property is located on the 600 block of Old Salem School Road in the Union Hall district of Franklin County.
The purpose of this special-use permit request is to allow for the short-term tourist rental of the home. There is only one dwelling located on the parcel where the short-term rentals would take place.
See PERMITS, Page 9
See SOLAR, Page 9
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.