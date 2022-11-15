Marita Cheney, chair of the 33rd Annual Smith Mountain Arts Council Art Show, recently announced the winners of this year’s event.
Best in Show went to Patricia T. Carr for watercolor, “Hope Chest.”
In the Oil Painting category, first place went to Lynda Young for “Balloon Lady,” second place was awarded to MJ Thomas for “First Blush” and merit went to Denise Swayne for “Good Morning.”
In the Acrylic Painting category, first place winner was Beth Rodgers for acrylic art “Bumblebee on Beebalm Blossom,” second place winner was Patti M. Jones for “Emerging Spring” and merit went to William J. England for “Lord Chesterfield.”
In the Watercolor Painting category, first place was awarded to Dennis Johnson for Petunia Basket, second place was given to Nancy Ostroff for “Joy” and merit went to Purnell Pettyjohn for “Oranges Galore.”
In the Mixed Media category (pastel, pencil, stained glass, sculpture, quilt and wood), first place winner was Wanda Crowder with alcohol ink for “Harriet the Sea Turtle,” second place winner was Laura Burk for “Darning Black Eyed Susans” and merit went to Betty Williamson for “Turtle Crossing.”
For Student Awards, Abby Harder placed first with pen and ink for “Jackie Chan,” Delaney Reed placed second for “Succulent” and merit went to Lindsey Spangler with acrylic for “Gingerbread.”
Judith Cain Memorial Awards went to Drew DeNeal for “Potts Mountain, Catawba VA” and Shelly LaTreill with stained glass sculpture, “Tribute.”
People’s Choice Award went to Mary Geihsler for pastel art “Aussie.”
Artist’s Choice Award was given to Rodgers for “Bumblebee on Beebalm Blossom.”
The first-place winners in each category received a $100 prize, second-place winners won a $50 prize, and the Best in Show winner received a $400 prize.
“The generosity of Art Show sponsors made each of these awards possible,” the Smith Mountain Arts Council stated.
$50 prizes were awarded to two winners from the new Judith Cain Memorial Fund. In addition, a People’s Choice Award was given from all the donations during the show in the amount of $221, and an Artist’s Choice Award in the amount of $100 from the Judith Cain Memorial Fund.
Judge David Eakin spent Thursday, Oct. 20, reviewing over 200 adult and youth submissions from over 65 artists and offered congratulatory comments for the winners. Eakin commented that while difficult to choose from the array of talent, he looked for use of color and texture as he judged the pieces.
Art show chair Marita Cheney was enthusiastic about the turnout as well as the outstanding number and quality of pieces submitted.
“It is wonderful to celebrate our community of artists who make this show exceptional, and we appreciate the sponsors who make this show possible,” Cheney said.
See images of artwork in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
