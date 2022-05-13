Two Virginia entrepreneurs say a stroke of serendipity and the faith of a revered colleague led them to the business opportunity of their dreams.
Now Andie Gibson and Jennifer Church are taking the project – LakeLubbers.com – to the next level to honor their friend and associate Brian Raub, who died of duodenal cancer in 2021.
“Brian and his wife Lisa were true internet visionaries who created LakeLubbers way back in 2007 when they moved to Smith Mountain Lake,” said Gibson, a former journalist who has made her home at the same lake in Southwest Virginia for nearly 30 years. “The website is an incredible resource with in-depth reviews of more than 2,000 lakes and reservoirs worldwide.”
Following Raub’s diagnosis, the couple set out to find new stewards who would continue the site’s mission to enthusiastically promote lakes to tourists and those considering making a lake their permanent or second home.
“Andie and I have both lived on lakes the majority of our lives and are passionate about lake life,” Church said. “It’s an extraordinary opportunity for us to combine our extensive knowledge and appreciation for lakes with our skills and experience developing successful websites in the travel industry.”
Gibson and Church, partners in G&C Ventures LLC, previously developed AirportParkingHelper.com, a website that assists travelers in finding cheaper alternatives to on-site parking at 130 airports across the United States and Canada. They sold the site to industry leader Airport Parking Reservations in 2019.
