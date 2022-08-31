Coast Guard Auxiliary stresses safety on SML

The Coast Guard Auxiliary in Southwest Virginia has started a non-motorized boater initiative that includes paddle craft and inner tubes, due to many recent tragic events on the water. The Coast Guard sees the need to increase awareness and provide resources for safety in this area.
According to Chief Petty Officer Bill Campbell of Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, who assisted local Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers in a series of training sessions along Smith Mountain Lake in mid-August, there was an approximately one percent increase in total vessels registered last year.
In 2021, the Coast Guard counted 4,439 boating accidents that resulted in 658 fatalities. There were 2,641 injuries, in addition to $67.5 million in estimated damage to property as a result of boating accidents.
