Lake & More Weekly Calendar: August 2nd - 8th
Sandra Aranegui

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. To have your event included in Lake & More, submit a brief paragraph about it via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2ND 

Noah Spencer 

7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH  

Virginia Electric presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill 

6 – 9 p.m. 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Andy Burnette 

6 – 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

Jodie Davis 

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Company

50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Karlee Raye 

7 – 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Ryan Greer Band

7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Rare Form 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Stone Country 

8 – 11 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge #2346

1127 Morgans Church Rd, Bedford

More info: 540.297.7183

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5TH 

Marie Anderson 

2 – 5 p.m.

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Melissa Mcsherry 

2 – 5 p.m.

Fables & Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview

More info: 540.420.0916

Colin Cutler Trio 

5 – 8 p.m.

Beale’s Brewery & BBQ

510 Grove Street, Bedford

More info: 540.583.5113

Cliff Beach 

6 – 9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar

1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.5001

Hoppie Vaughan & the Ministers of Soul presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

6 – 9 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Wildfire Band - CruisIn Rocky Mount 

6 – 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

Karlee Raye Trio 

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Company

50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Bubba Chandler 

7 – 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6TH 

Jodie Davis 

2 – 5 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Annalyse Marie Duo 

2 – 5 p.m.

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Dustbowl Revival 

8 p.m.

Harvester Performance Center

450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.484.8277

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2ND   

Summer on the Farm 

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE

Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide

play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys

Lottie J Farm

4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford

More info: 434.610.6078

Line Dancing 

7 p.m.

Ippy’s Restaurant

1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.489.5600

Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament 

7 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3RD

Vintage Market Pop Up 

Aug 3rd & 4th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug 5th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Painted Trunk

275 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.457.0507

Open Mic with Ben Rakes

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Karaoke Night 

7 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH 

Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga

10 – 11:15 a.m.

$15 per class or $32 monthly rate

Red Valley United Methodist Church

30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065

More info: 540.339.7577

Franklin County Distilleries Grand Re-Opening 

4 p.m.

Updated food & fine spirits menu - indoor & outdoor seating

Franklin County Distilleries 

25156 Virgil H. Goode Hwy, Boones Mill

More info: 540.334.1610

Catch Me if You Can

Musical Comedy  

7 p.m.

Venture Studio Hub & Event Center

100 Wirtz Rd, Wirtz

More info: timbrevocalstudio.com 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5TH

Moonshine and Salteens book signing 

Serving moonshine-infused cream cheese on saltines 

Offering discounted salt room sessions at 12 p.m.

10:30 a.m.

Southlake Spa & Salt Room

135 David Lane, Union Hall

More info: 540.352.2847

Olde Dominion Fantasy & Medieval Faire

open auditions and volunteer cast meet & greet; costumes encouraged 

Graham Ordinary Lodge

1:30 p.m.

8578 Peaks Rd, Bedford

More info: 540.986.5621

Field Day at Mariner’s Landing 

Tug of War battles, Three-legged races, water games, and more (exclusively open to Mariner’s Landing owners, club members, and their guests)

2 – 4 p.m.

Mariner’s Landing Pointe Lawn

1011 Mariners Village Dr, Huddleston

More info: 540.297.9393

Karaoke at Hot Shots

7 – 10 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

CruisIn Rocky Mount 

5 – 10 p.m.

Lowe’s Rocky Mount parking lot

Raffle ticket sales and prizes on display; proceeds benefit purchase of 325 backpacks stuffed with school supplies for elementary students to be distributed all 12 Franklin County elementary schools; Rocky Mount Smokehouse food truck

Franklin County High School parking lot

Cruisin Rocky Mount Merch Trailer; Raffle ticket sales; 50/50 raffle to benefit Franklin County elementary school children;. Pink Lemonade; food by Haven Assembly of God Church; sponsor booth setup; 

Rocky Mount Smokehouse lot 

Wildfire Band from 6 – 9 p.m. 

Schewel’s parking lot

B-99 radio station on-site; sponsor booth setup; Dale’s Diner food truck; raffle ticket sales; 50/50 raffle to benefit Franklin County elementary school children

Farmer’s Market - Downtown Rocky Mount

Retail vendors; Raven’s Hot Dogs; 

Saturday Salsa 

Doors open: 5:45 p.m.; beginner lessons: 6-7 p.m.; social dancing: 7-10 p.m.

Tickets: $10/person

Bower Center of the Arts

305 N. Bridge Street, Bedford

More info: lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8TH 

Cornhole at Hot Shots

6 – 9 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

