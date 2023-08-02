Lake & More Weekly Calendar: August 2nd - 8th

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. To have your event included in Lake & More, submit a brief paragraph about it via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2ND
Noah Spencer
7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH
Virginia Electric presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Andy Burnette
6 – 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Jodie Davis
6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Karlee Raye
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Ryan Greer Band
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Rare Form
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Stone Country
8 – 11 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge #2346
1127 Morgans Church Rd, Bedford
More info: 540.297.7183
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5TH
Marie Anderson
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Melissa Mcsherry
2 – 5 p.m.
Fables & Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916
Colin Cutler Trio
5 – 8 p.m.
Beale’s Brewery & BBQ
510 Grove Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5113
Cliff Beach
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar
1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.5001
Hoppie Vaughan & the Ministers of Soul presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Wildfire Band - CruisIn Rocky Mount
6 – 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Karlee Raye Trio
6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Bubba Chandler
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6TH
Jodie Davis
2 – 5 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Annalyse Marie Duo
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Dustbowl Revival
8 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.484.8277
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2ND
Summer on the Farm
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE
Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide
play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys
Lottie J Farm
4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford
More info: 434.610.6078
Line Dancing
7 p.m.
Ippy’s Restaurant
1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.489.5600
Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
THURSDAY, AUGUST 3RD
Vintage Market Pop Up
Aug 3rd & 4th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug 5th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Painted Trunk
275 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.457.0507
Open Mic with Ben Rakes
6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Karaoke Night
7 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH
Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga
10 – 11:15 a.m.
$15 per class or $32 monthly rate
Red Valley United Methodist Church
30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065
More info: 540.339.7577
Franklin County Distilleries Grand Re-Opening
4 p.m.
Updated food & fine spirits menu - indoor & outdoor seating
Franklin County Distilleries
25156 Virgil H. Goode Hwy, Boones Mill
More info: 540.334.1610
Catch Me if You Can
Musical Comedy
7 p.m.
Venture Studio Hub & Event Center
100 Wirtz Rd, Wirtz
More info: timbrevocalstudio.com
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5TH
Moonshine and Salteens book signing
Serving moonshine-infused cream cheese on saltines
Offering discounted salt room sessions at 12 p.m.
10:30 a.m.
Southlake Spa & Salt Room
135 David Lane, Union Hall
More info: 540.352.2847
Olde Dominion Fantasy & Medieval Faire
open auditions and volunteer cast meet & greet; costumes encouraged
Graham Ordinary Lodge
1:30 p.m.
8578 Peaks Rd, Bedford
More info: 540.986.5621
Field Day at Mariner’s Landing
Tug of War battles, Three-legged races, water games, and more (exclusively open to Mariner’s Landing owners, club members, and their guests)
2 – 4 p.m.
Mariner’s Landing Pointe Lawn
1011 Mariners Village Dr, Huddleston
More info: 540.297.9393
Karaoke at Hot Shots
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
CruisIn Rocky Mount
5 – 10 p.m.
Lowe’s Rocky Mount parking lot
Raffle ticket sales and prizes on display; proceeds benefit purchase of 325 backpacks stuffed with school supplies for elementary students to be distributed all 12 Franklin County elementary schools; Rocky Mount Smokehouse food truck
Franklin County High School parking lot
Cruisin Rocky Mount Merch Trailer; Raffle ticket sales; 50/50 raffle to benefit Franklin County elementary school children;. Pink Lemonade; food by Haven Assembly of God Church; sponsor booth setup;
Rocky Mount Smokehouse lot
Wildfire Band from 6 – 9 p.m.
Schewel’s parking lot
B-99 radio station on-site; sponsor booth setup; Dale’s Diner food truck; raffle ticket sales; 50/50 raffle to benefit Franklin County elementary school children
Farmer’s Market - Downtown Rocky Mount
Retail vendors; Raven’s Hot Dogs;
Saturday Salsa
Doors open: 5:45 p.m.; beginner lessons: 6-7 p.m.; social dancing: 7-10 p.m.
Tickets: $10/person
Bower Center of the Arts
305 N. Bridge Street, Bedford
More info: lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8TH
Cornhole at Hot Shots
6 – 9 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
