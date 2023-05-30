The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on May 19, 12 dogs have been rescued after being informed by a concerned citizen about a possible case of animal neglect on the 3000 block of Trents Ferry Road after seeing a frail, injured dog roaming in the area.
After further investigation, deputies discovered that 11 additional dogs living in poor conditions, all owned by Carl Jackson, were on the property where Jackson resides. A search warrant was obtained and executed by the sheriff’s office.
All 12 dogs were taken to a local veterinary facility and given medical treatment and ongoing care.
