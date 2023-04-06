During a Bedford County Board of Supervisors’ finance and personnel work session held on April 3, several items were up for discussion and recommendation to be included in the FY24 budget. The traditional hot-button topics took center stage, including pay increases for current Bedford County employees, approval of 13 new department positions and on-call pay requests for employees who are regularly on call.
Pay increases have already been presented in the FY24 budget. Approval of the new positions and on-call pay requests hinge on the Commonwealth’s decision to pass a 7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) in the statewide budget.
Of the 13 new positions requests, four are currently recommended by the Board of Supervisors for approval. The new positions being considered will be in the registrar’s office, fire and rescue, public works and social services.
The request to offer on-call pay to employees who are regularly scheduled to be on-call include sheriff's deputies, social services employees and fire/rescue attendants-in-charge and nursing home nursing staff.
In FY23, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved funding for the first phase of a pay study that evaluated compensation of positions in public safety. The second phase applies a similar methodology to evaluate all remaining full-time county positions. Under consideration is the cost of implementing phase two of the pay study, which includes a 5% COLA, and compression adjustments for all non-public safety employees, as well as a two-step increase for public safety employees on the step plan. The maximum increase per step is 2.5%.
New employees still within their initial probationary period will not be eligible for the 5% increase until successfully completing the probationary period, with the COLA taking effect the first pay period of the month following completion.
Th board will review a draft of the entire FY24 budget during its April 10 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.