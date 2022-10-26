Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash Friday that resulted in a fatality in the Museville community in Pittsylvania County, which is adjacent to Penhook.
According to the state police, the crash occurred at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Oct 21, on Route 626, three tenths of a mile north of Route 928.
A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling south on Route 626, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The Chevrolet was driven by Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork, Virginia. Neal was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
