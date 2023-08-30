Lake & More: Week of August 30th - September 5th
Sandra Aranegui

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.

EVENT SPOTLIGHT

The Smith Mountain Lake Live Music Festival is returning for a second year in 2023 and will be held September 2nd - 3rd, and hosted at Hot Shots Bar & Grill, located at 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. Entry fee is $25. More info: sandra@loversrockproductions.com.   

Saturday, September 2nd

Noon: Jojo Stockton & Solacoustix

1:45 p.m.: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

3:30 p.m.: Five Dollar Shake

5:30 p.m.: Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks

7:15 p.m.: The Frequency

9 p.m.: Breaking the Chain

Sunday, September 3rd 

11:45 a.m.: Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers

1:30 p.m.: Annalyse Marie Band

3:15 p.m.: Andy Burnette Trio

5 p.m.: Mended Fences

7 p.m.: Phat Laces

9 p.m.: The Jared Stout Band

Live Music 

Wednesday, August 30th

Jared Stout Trio

7 – 10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Friday, September 1st

Gasoline Alley 

presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

6 – 9 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

TJ Ellis 

6 - 9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar

3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook

More info: 434.927.0040

Christian Q & The Groove 

6 - 9 p.m.

Mitchell's Restaurant & Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

Matt Powell 

7 - 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin St, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Phlegar Hill 

7:30 - 10:30 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

The Oddfellows 

7:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Saturday, Sept 2nd 

Christian Q 

1 – 4 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7399

That Guy Will 

2 – 5 p.m.

Fables & Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Dr, Goodview 

More info: 540.420.0916

Jared Stout Band 

CruisIn Rocky Mount

5 - 8 p.m. 

The Rocky Mount Farmer's Market

435 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.483.9211

Dara James 

6 - 9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar

3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook

More info: 434.927.0040

Christian Q & The Groove 

6 – 10 p.m.

Hickory Hill Vineyards & Winery

1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Moneta

More info: 540.296.1393

Phlegar Hill 

CruisIn Rocky Mount 

6– 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

Axis 5

Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill 

7 – 10 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

TJ Ellis 

6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Co

50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220 

Stewart and Mason 

7 - 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

That 80's Band 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Sunday, September 3rd

Steve and Robin

2 – 5 p.m.

Drifter's Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Fuzzy Logic 

7 - 11 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Community Events

Wednesday, August 30th

Summer on the Farm 

Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE

Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; lay with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lottie J Farm

4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford

More info: 434.610.6078

Line Dancing 

7 p.m.

Ippy’s Restaurant 

1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.489.5600

Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament 

7 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540-334-1600

Thursday, August 31st 

Karaoke Night

7:00 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Friday, September 1st 

Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga

10 – 11:15 a.m.

$15 per class or $32 monthly rate

Red Valley United Methodist Church

30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065

More info: 540.339.7577 

Saturday, September 2nd

Karaoke 

7 -10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Sunday, September 3rd

Sunday BBQ, Blues, and Moonshine Summertime Bash

Music by 3DT, featuring moonshine drinks and tropical wine cocktails

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Harvest Moon Marketplace

14917 VA-122, Moneta

More Info: 540.488.4355

Tuesday, September 5th

Cornhole at Hot Shots

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

