Lake & More: Week of August 30th - September 5th

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.
EVENT SPOTLIGHT
The Smith Mountain Lake Live Music Festival is returning for a second year in 2023 and will be held September 2nd - 3rd, and hosted at Hot Shots Bar & Grill, located at 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. Entry fee is $25. More info: sandra@loversrockproductions.com.
Saturday, September 2nd
Noon: Jojo Stockton & Solacoustix
1:45 p.m.: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change
3:30 p.m.: Five Dollar Shake
5:30 p.m.: Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks
7:15 p.m.: The Frequency
9 p.m.: Breaking the Chain
Sunday, September 3rd
11:45 a.m.: Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers
1:30 p.m.: Annalyse Marie Band
3:15 p.m.: Andy Burnette Trio
5 p.m.: Mended Fences
7 p.m.: Phat Laces
9 p.m.: The Jared Stout Band
Live Music
Wednesday, August 30th
Jared Stout Trio
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Friday, September 1st
Gasoline Alley
presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
TJ Ellis
6 - 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar
3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook
More info: 434.927.0040
Christian Q & The Groove
6 - 9 p.m.
Mitchell's Restaurant & Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
Matt Powell
7 - 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin St, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Phlegar Hill
7:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
The Oddfellows
7:30 - 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Saturday, Sept 2nd
Christian Q
1 – 4 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7399
That Guy Will
2 – 5 p.m.
Fables & Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Dr, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916
Jared Stout Band
CruisIn Rocky Mount
5 - 8 p.m.
The Rocky Mount Farmer's Market
435 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.483.9211
Dara James
6 - 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar
3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook
More info: 434.927.0040
Christian Q & The Groove
6 – 10 p.m.
Hickory Hill Vineyards & Winery
1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Moneta
More info: 540.296.1393
Phlegar Hill
CruisIn Rocky Mount
6– 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Axis 5
Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
7 – 10 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
TJ Ellis
6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Co
50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Stewart and Mason
7 - 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
That 80's Band
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Sunday, September 3rd
Steve and Robin
2 – 5 p.m.
Drifter's Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Fuzzy Logic
7 - 11 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Community Events
Wednesday, August 30th
Summer on the Farm
Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE
Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; lay with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lottie J Farm
4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford
More info: 434.610.6078
Line Dancing
7 p.m.
Ippy’s Restaurant
1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.489.5600
Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540-334-1600
Thursday, August 31st
Karaoke Night
7:00 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Friday, September 1st
Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga
10 – 11:15 a.m.
$15 per class or $32 monthly rate
Red Valley United Methodist Church
30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065
More info: 540.339.7577
Saturday, September 2nd
Karaoke
7 -10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Sunday, September 3rd
Sunday BBQ, Blues, and Moonshine Summertime Bash
Music by 3DT, featuring moonshine drinks and tropical wine cocktails
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Harvest Moon Marketplace
14917 VA-122, Moneta
More Info: 540.488.4355
Tuesday, September 5th
Cornhole at Hot Shots
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
