Preliminary SOL results for Bedford County Public Schools showed substantial increases in math, science and history from the previous year, while the division continued to outpace the state in reading.
As a result of these increases, all of the division’s schools are projected to be fully accredited, with an anticipated report from VDOE later this month.
“Given all the challenges of the last two years, I’m so proud of the dedication and effort of our teachers and the resilience of our students,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Marc Bergin. “While we still have much work to do, we are so proud that all of our schools are projected to be fully accredited.”
