Franklin County is now hosting a new website dedicated to providing citizens and businesses the opportunity to take a deeper look into the county’s efforts to expand broadband availability. These tools can be accessed from the existing Broadband Authority page on the county’s public website.
The new site provides access to GIS-based viewers and other interactive tools that allow users to see what is currently being built as well as what is being planned. Users can search by any local address to see where a property may fall within the plans that the county and its partners have. There are also links to information about the county’s approach to broadband, as well as contact information for current internet service providers in the county.
This new page will be updated frequently with more information and new tools as each become available. This page will serve as the main conduit of information between the Broadband Authority and the public. Anyone interested should just look for the link to the “Franklin County Broadband Initiative Webpage” located prominently on the Broadband Authority’s page.
