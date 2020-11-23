The 2020 Westlake Tree Lighting & Christmas Celebration, traditionally held on the first Thursday of December, has been canceled — but Santa Claus is still coming to town.
The Willard Companies announced Santa’s Westlake Workshop, a socially distanced, COVID-19-restriction-friendly event.
Call 540-721-5288 to make a child’s reservation to visit Santa in 20-minute timeslots between 1 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Vitalize Church within Westlake Towne Center.
The event will feature:
• Free, one-on-one, socially distanced visits with Santa.
• Christmas decorations and take-home crafts and games by the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA.
• Festive Christmas music by Vitalize Church.
• Free, individually packaged snacks from The Willard Companies.
• An outdoor, Christmas-themed scavenger hunt around Westlake Towne Center with chances to win $50 gift cards from Haywood’s Jewelers.
In order to comply with government COVID-19 mandates, Santa cannot allow children to sit on his lap, and Santa will be separated from the public by his workshop table. For everyone’s safety, a maximum of 10 child reservations will be available in 20-minute timeslots to limit the number of people inside Vitalize Church at any given time.
A reservation is required. Families are welcome to take photos of the child’s interaction with Santa at his workshop.
“We are committed to the safety of our volunteers and visitors,” The Willard Companies stated. “Please help us to create the safest space possible for everyone.”
Visit WestlakeTowneCenter.com/Santa to learn more.
The Willard Companies is the umbrella for Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley Inc., Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate, The Waterfront Country Club, The Water’s Edge Country Club and The Westlake golf course. The Willard Companies is also affiliated with Westlake Towne Center and Westlake Cinema.
