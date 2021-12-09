On Friday, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, which is planned to travel through the Union Hall and Penhook areas below Smith Mountain Lake, reacted to the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board voting 6-1 to deny the air quality permit for the proposed Lambert Compressor Station.
The station would have connected the Mountain Valley Pipeline to a proposed “Southgate” extension into North Carolina.
“Had the permit been granted, nearby communities would be subjected to additional air emissions of carbon monoxide, particulate matter 2.5, and formaldehyde — substances known to contribute to respiratory problems, heart disease and cancer,” the Sierra Club stated. “The permit denial is a clear victory for communities working tirelessly to protect their health and homes from corporate polluters — and a major setback for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”
The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with millions of members and supporters. The Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action.
“Without this key permit, the Mountain Valley Pipeline and its Southgate extension are unlikely to ever be built,” the Sierra Club stated. “The MVP mainline project lacks necessary federal and state authorizations, has racked up more than $2 million in fines for more than 350 water quality-related violations in Virginia and West Virginia, is years behind schedule and continues to face stiff grassroots opposition.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.