On Monday, June 6, at 6:44 p.m., the Bedford County Courthouse clock tower bell in the Town of Bedford chimed 20 times to honor those who died during the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France.
Churches in the Bedford area also planned to join in by ringing their bells.
This effort is part of Freedom Rings Global, an event to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day by ringing bells in localities across the world. Freedom Rings Global began in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic halted many in-person D-Day anniversary events.
Bedford experienced one of the largest per capita losses on D-Day. Ringing the bell 20 times represents the local men who died that day; 19 were from Company A and one was from Company F.
Prior to the ringing of the bells, the Bedford Boys Tribute Center hosted a wreath-laying event in front of the Bedford County Courthouse at 6:15 p.m.
Bedford County and the Town of Bedford partnered together create a video about Bedford’s losses on D-Day and Freedom Rings Global. It includes interviews with leaders of the town, county, National D-Day Memorial Foundation and Bedford Boys Tribute Center.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.