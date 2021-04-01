The Vinton Dogwood Festival Committee is asking for help from residents, businesses and volunteers to “help create community spirit” by creating the “Blooming Again Vinton Dogwood Festival Drive-by and Walk-by Yard, Porch and Window Parade.”
The committee is encouraging Washington Avenue residents and downtown Vinton businesses to decorate their yards, porches, store fronts or windows for display April 23-25.
The committee also is organizing volunteers to help create and install decorations on behalf of the residents and businesses that might need some help.
“We encourage folks to decorate with what they have available creating whimsical and colorful family-friendly themes,” the committee stated. “We also have plenty of fabric donated by Precision Fabrics of Vinton that would be good for bunting or streamers.”
A large cargo bin is available on the porch of the Vinton Community Center at 820 Washington Avenue to receive donations and for pick-up of the following items needed for creating decorations.
Donations that are encouraged are new or used party props, silk flowers, floral wreaths, latex paint, rope/twine, mono-filament line, paint brushes, hot glue sticks, zip ties, disposable plastic tablecloths, wood scraps, sheets of plywood, yarn, wood hoops, hula hoops, clean crocheted or knitted afghans and scarves, round plastic trays, rebar, sturdy cardboard tubes, miniature lights, large inflatable animals or characters and more.
These items will be made available to residents, businesses and volunteers creating items for the unique parade.
Email Mary Beth Layman at laymandogwood@gmail.com or call 540-529-7885 for information, to confirm participation, to volunteer or to give permission to decorate one’s yard. There are plenty of decorating ideas to share and use.
“The Vinton Dogwood Festival is unable to have a traditional parade this year due to the current State of Virginia COVID guidelines; however, we want to offer a great opportunity for visitors and residents to stay safe, feel festive and encouraged by an event that looks a little bit different,” the committee stated. “With creative problem solving and positive action we can do anything!”
For more information about the Vinton Dogwood Festival, visit the www.vintondogwoodfestival.org.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.