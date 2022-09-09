Disabled American Veterans (DAV) held a free information seminar in Moneta on Friday, Sept. 2, at 210 Scruggs Road.
DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in life-changing ways each year.
One of the various services DAV provides at no cost to veterans is its Information Seminar program. These seminars are available across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned.
Staffed by DAV national service officers, the information seminars provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.
To learn more about DAV and our many services available to veterans, visit DAV.org.
