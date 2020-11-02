Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Schuch announced he will resign from the school system in January and will start a new job as superintendent of Regional School District 13 in Connecticut.
The announcement comes about a year when he announced at a school board meeting Nov. 14, 2019, that he would resign when his contract expires on June 30, 2021, giving the board plenty of time to find a replacement.
He is declining interview requests and is limiting his comments to the following announcement to employees:
About a year ago I announced that I would not be seeking another contract as superintendent. At the time of my announcement, I had no idea what might come next for me. Today I write to inform you that I will be resigning from Bedford County Public Schools in January, 2021, when I will be starting a new job as Superintendent of Regional School District 13 in Connecticut. I am sad to be leaving Bedford County, the place my family and I have called “home” since 2009, but I am also energized about the new opportunity I will have in RSD 13 to continue supporting learner-centered education.
It has been both a blessing and honor to serve our learners, their families, and this community during the past 11 years, and to walk this journey simultaneously as both superintendent and as the father of two recent Bedford County graduates, both of whom received an amazing education from some of the best teachers and support staff that anyone could imagine.
I appreciate all of your tireless efforts to empower learners for future success during our years together, and especially during the past seven months, where we have faced challenges that none of us could have expected. As difficult as dealing with COVID-19 has been in our personal and professional lives, we continue to educate our learners in new and creative ways that keep them and all of us safe.
I ask that you provide our next superintendent with the support that he or she will need to make a successful transition leading Bedford County Public Schools, and I wish you all the best in the days and years ahead.
- Doug Schuch
