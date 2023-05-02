Singer/songwriter Morgan Myles performs at SML fundraiser

Music and community joined forces this weekend at Smith Mountain Lake to raise funds for several nonprofit organizations. Morgan Myles, a full-time touring musician having opened for artists like Luke Bryan, Rick Springfield, Hank Williams Jr., Old Dominion, Jake Owen, and Kane Brown, played to a sold out audience at Mangos on Sunday afternoon.
In 2020, Myles won Artist and Record of the year for the Nashville Industry Music Awards for her debut album “Therapy,” receiving praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and American Songwriter. Recently Myles got a cut on Ty Herndon’s new record as a songwriter. Myles’ songs are shaped from her many years as a nanny to a mother diagnosed with ALS. Recently, Myles lost her close cousin to brain cancer, not too long after their grandfather passed away from a brain tumor. Myles recently competed on season 22 of 'The Voice' on NBC, where she received a four chair turn in four seconds singing her rendition of "Hallelujah." Her views add to over 30 Million for her performances on the show. Myles finished in the Top 3 of the competition. After her performance of Lady Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way" dedicated to her late cousin and grandfather, the Glioblastoma Foundation named her the National Ambassador of the Foundation in February of 2023. Myles was invited to make her Opry debut this past January, where she received a standing ovation from the audience after performing two original songs, "Sanctuary" and "Woman of My Word.” She also recently sang back up on Cody Johnson’s radio single “Nothing on You.”
Spokesman Ronnie Hess of Hooks, Lines, and Sinkers, a nonprofit established for the sole purpose of supporting local charities and businesses through music, says that the event raised $3000 for SML Good Neighbors and $3000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
