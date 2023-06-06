‘A Day at the Lake’ to be held June 10th at Crazy Horse Marina

Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.