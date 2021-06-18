James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, announced the following students who graduated with honors during the May 2021 commencement exercises:
• Bethany Kearney of Moneta graduated cum laude with a degree in computer information systems.
• Kacie Shepherd of Hardy graduated cum laude with a degree in nursing.
• Lisa Mullins of Rocky Mount graduated summa cum laude with a degree in individualized study.
• Taylor Young of Rocky Mount graduated cum laude with a degree in nursing.
• Ryan Folks of Bedford graduated cum laude with a degree in math.
The following students also graduated during the May 2021 commencement exercises:
• Rachel Whyte of Hardy, who graduated with a degree in political science.
• Sarah Gully of Rocky Mount, who graduated with a degree in sport and recreation management.
• Savannah Lee of Bedford, who graduated with a degree in accounting.
• Thomas Maxwell of Bedford, who graduated with a degree in integrated science and technology.
• Emily Stegner of Vinton, who graduated with a degree in master of education in teaching.
• Savannah Lindsley of Vinton, who graduated with a degree in health sciences.
• Macon Hale of Vinton, who graduated with a degree in health services administration.
• Chad Robertson of Vinton, who graduated with a degree in management.
• Ian Kessler of Vinton, who graduated with a degree in management.
The following students made the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester:
• Kayla Yeatts of Moneta, who is majoring in health sciences.
• Kacie Shepherd of Hardy, who is majoring in nursing.
• Hanna Robertson of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
• Sydney Wright of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in communication studies.
• Taylor Young of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in nursing.
• Ryan Folks of Bedford, who is majoring in math.
• Kaylee Shrewsbury of Vinton, who is majoring in health sciences.
• Leah Shrewsbury of Vinton, who is majoring in health sciences.
The following students made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
• Bethany Kearney of Moneta, who is majoring in computer information systems.
• Brooke Thomson of Moneta, who is majoring in graphic design.
• Emily Nunn of Moneta, who is majoring in health sciences.
• Abby Argabright of Wirtz, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
• Kaleb Nute of Wirtz, who is majoring in graphic design.
• Zachary Kanode of Hardy, who is majoring in communication studies.
• Luke Barbour of Hardy, who is majoring in studio art.
• Waverleigh Jenkins of Huddleston, who is majoring in health sciences.
• Julia Quesenberry of Penhook, who is majoring in health sciences.
• Kayla Brown of Penhook, who is majoring in media arts and design.
• Mary Nguyen of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in health sciences.
• Reagan Hunley of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in psychology.
• Meghan Payne of Rocky Mount, who is majoring in studio art.
• Mary Doss of Bedford, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
• Katie Martin of Bedford, who is majoring in engineering.
• Kaycie Robertson of Vinton, who is majoring in anthropology.
• Kennedi Williams of Vinton, who is majoring in health sciences.
• Macon Hale of Vinton, who is majoring in health services administration.
• Haley Lawson of Vinton, who is majoring in nursing.
• Lexis Mason of Vinton, who is majoring in psychology.
• Kinley Moore of Vinton, who is majoring in special education.
