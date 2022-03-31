In a move that will likely generate some interest in the Smith Mountain Lake area, Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Lynchburg signed into a law a bill that bans the popular “Carolina Squat” modification of vehicles on public highways in the state of Virginia.
Youngkin was at the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office on Monday, March 21, when he signed the bill.
The “Carolina Squat” significantly elevates the front end of a vehicle while lowering the back end, and is most often seen on pickup trucks.
North Carolina banned the practice in 2021.
Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller attended the signing ceremony.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.