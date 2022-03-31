Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (center) is pictured March 21 at the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office after signing a bill that bans the “Carolina Squat” modification of vehicles on public highways. Pictured with Youngkin are family members of the late Jody “BJ” Upton, Jr., whose death inspired the bill, Sen. Mark Peake (left of Youngkin), Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison (second from right) and several others.