Chris Knight’s fall concert at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has been moved to Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. Door will open at 7 p.m.
“With nine studio albums, thousands of electrifying shows, and generations of fervent fans, Knight has been hailed by USA Today as ‘a storyteller in the best traditions of Mellencamp and Springsteen,’” stated the Harvester Performance Center.
“While Knight’s most recent project, ‘Almost Daylight,’ features the vivid pictures of rural characters, desperate men, and hardscrabble survivors that fans have come to expect, it’s also unlike anything Knight has done before,” the Harvester Performance Center added. “It’s an album both tough and tender, with testaments to compassion, redemption, and love.”
“I do think there’s a cohesiveness to this album,” Knight said. “The title is key, I suppose. Through all these songs, you could find a theme about seeking shelter.”
Tickets are sold at harvester-music.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.