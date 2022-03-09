The Central Virginia Health District will host a COVID-19 testing event at no cost to the public Thursday, March 10, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bedford County Health Department, 600 Bedford Ave., Bedford.
PCR tests will be offered, in which results will be available in 48 – 72 hours.
The Central Virginia Health District also is partnering with the Work Healthy Coalition of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, March 11, from 8 to 11 a.m. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is located at 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg (behind Gish Flats). Parking is available in the city’s large Court Street lot.
In addition, Central Virginia Health District is partnering with Lynchburg City Schools to offer a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at E.C. Glass High School, 2111 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg, March 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. The mobile clinic will be located in the parking lot of the school.
Both clinics are open to the public and will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses of all three vaccines at no cost to the public. Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit CVHD.org.
The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.
If coming for a second, third or booster dose, bring a vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine received in previous doses. To get a copy of vaccine record with QR code, visit the Vaccination Record Request Portal.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.