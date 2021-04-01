A teenager from Bedford died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving overturned into a stream off Route 460 in the New London area near Lynchburg.
The crash occurred at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on Route 460 near Route 858 in Bedford County.
According to the Virginia State Police, a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling east on Route 460 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned in a stream.
The driver was identified as William Benjamin Hackworth, 18, of Bedford. Hackworth was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper J. Marshall.
