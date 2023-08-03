Smith Mountain Lake Democrats makes donation to Perinatal Education Center

SML Democrats has donated items to the Franklin County Perinatal Education Center. The Center, which also serves Bedford, Henry and Patrick Counties, educates women, teens, and families in prenatal care, pregnancy, childbirth, breast-feeding, infant care and child seat safety.
The Smith Mountain Lake Democrats is a diverse club of like-minded people that provides opportunities for Democrats and Independents in the lake area to come together. They encourage participation in the political process in support of candidates and issues congruent with democratic ideals. The organization helps to educate members and the community on local, state and national issues. It also highlights community issues that have an effect on quality of life in the communities surrounding Smith Mountain Lake.
For more information about the Franklin County Perinatal Education Center, visit fcpec.org. For more information about SML Democrats, visit smldemocrats.org
