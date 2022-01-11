Director Denis Deane will conduct auditions for the award-winning drama “Doubt” on Jan. 23 and 24 at the Little Town Players theatre located in The Elks–A Noble Senior Living Community at 7 p.m. each night.
The following in italic is what the play is about.
The principal of a Catholic school, Sister Aloysius, is convinced the parish priest, Father Flynn, has ill intentions with Donald Muller, the first black student enrolled at St. Nicholas School. He denies all allegations and is supported by a young teacher, Sister James, who is torn between the two. The boy’s mother, Mrs. Muller, is pulled into the fray when all she wants is what is best for her son.
Does he or doesn’t he, thus the doubt.
Available roles are:
• Sister Aloysius – (female, 50s) the head nun
• Father Flynn – (male, mid 30s) the priest
• Sister James – (female, 20s) the young nun
• Mrs. Muller – (female, black, late 30s) the mother of Donald Muller
These are said to be demanding roles for people who are into character development and want to work in a collaborative effort to produce a thought provoking piece of art. Although the script specifically requires a black actress to portray the role of Mrs. Muller, people of all backgrounds are encouraged to audition for this production.
Show dates are March 11-13 and 18-20. Rehearsals will run for six weeks, two hours a night, four nights a week.
For further information, contact Denis Deane at 540-874-7270 or e-mail dfdeane@msn.com.
