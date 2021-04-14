Spring season is here and that means that fishing season will be in full swing at Smith Mountain Lake.
With more people going to the lake, those traveling on Route 24 past Vinton can swing by Last Stop Lounge, which offers a relaxing atmosphere with southern comfort food.
The minute someone walks in, they will spot gaming machines, a pool table, a spot in the corner for a local band to play, and TVs that will feature a game or two. Co-owner Bonnie Blake said it’s an atmosphere where she hopes one can come feel welcomed, enjoy themselves, and unwind from the stress of everyday life.
