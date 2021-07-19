A 4-year-old sustained severe bruising and a burn to the body, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office today, resulting in the arrest of Derius Andre Moore, 21, of Bedford.
On Sunday, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible child abuse incident located in the county near Bedford.
Deputies responded to investigate the incident and found the 4-year-old victim with severe bruising and a burn to the body.
Through the investigation, it was learned that the child was in the care of Moore, and he was arrested and charged with felony child abuse and neglect causing serious injury.
Moore is currently being held at the Bedford Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. This investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are pending.
