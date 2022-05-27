The Lake Quilters Guild at SML held its bi-annual Quilt Show at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta on April 29 and 30.
The theme of the Quilt Show was “Every Story Has a Quilt, Every Quilt Has a Story.” Several quilts had background stories including one quilt that was a world map with crystals depicting visitors from around the world stopping at a local inn.
There were more than 100 quilts on display as well as door prizes, raffle tickets for a quilt specially made for this show, and lunches being served. Turn out for the Quilt Show was “outstanding this year” with approximately 250 visitors over the two-day event, according to the Lake Quilters Guild at SML.
Visitors to the show had the chance to vote for their favorite quilt in several categories, and the winners were to be announced at the May 24 Guild Meeting.
For additional information about the Lake Quilters Guild at SML as well as to view more photos from the Quilt Show, visit www.lakequilters.org.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.