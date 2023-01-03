Two men sought after boat capsized on SML

(Editor's note: Updates were made throughout.)
The search continues for two men believed to have been on a boat that capsized Monday in Smith Mountain Lake.
The effort continued all day today, but the men had not been recovered yet, according to First Sgt. Tim Dooley with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police.
The search is expected to resume Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Dooley said his agency received a call at about 3:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, after a bass boat capsized at the lake near Penhook.
A search for the two men, based at the Anthony Ford #4 VDWR boat ramp, began immediately and went on until dark, resuming again at 8 a.m. this morning, said Dooley.
Water temperatures in the lake are in the mid-to-upper 40s and the lake was calm at the time of the incident.
Authorities do not believe the two men were wearing life vests and have declined to release names until they can be officially identified.
Kelly Oakes identified one of the men as her son, Landon Oakes, 21, on Facebook this morning. She said the boat overturned, and the two men were hanging on as a witness called 911. One of the men swam to shore and then went back to get his friend, who was struggling, but they did not return, she wrote on Facebook.
Oakes was a 2019 Graduate of Merit from Chatham High School and was attending Coastal Carolina University, according to his LinkedIn page.
