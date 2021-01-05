On Tuesday, January 5, the Franklin County Grand Jury handed down several indictments to four of the six individuals that are linked to the shooting death of 20-year-old Justin Chase Prillaman. His brother, 18-year-old James Matthew Prillaman, was also wounded in the shooting. The incident occurred at the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road in the Henry community of Franklin County back in July of 2020.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators presented the evidence to the Franklin County Grand Jury on Monday, January 4. Indictments were issued for the following individuals and charges:
Qu’Shawn Manns, 20 years old of Rocky Mount – Non-Capital First Degree Murder (1 count), Malicious Wounding (1 count), Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (1 count), Robbery of Residence with a Gun (2 counts), Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (2 counts), Statutory Burglary of Dwelling (1 count), Larceny of Firearm (1 count), and Firearm Use in Commission of a Felony (5 counts).
Te’Sean Brooks, 19 years old of Hardy – Non-Capital First Degree Murder (1 count), Malicious Wounding (1 count), Robbery of Residence with a Gun (2 counts), Larceny of Firearm (1 count), Statutory Burglary of Dwelling (1 count), Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (1 count), Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (2 counts), and Firearm Use in Commission of a Felony (5 counts).
Sean Schwallenberg, 21 years old of Hot Springs – Non-Capital First Degree Murder (1 count), Malicious Wounding (1count), Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (1 count), Robbery of Residence with a Gun (1 count), Statutory Burglary of Dwelling (1 count), Larceny of Firearm (1 count), Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (2 counts), and Firearm Use in Commission of a Felony (4 counts).
Leon Mitchell, 22 years old of Rocky Mount - Non-Capital First Degree Murder (1 count), Malicious Wounding (1 count), Robbery of Residence with a Gun (1 count), Larceny of Firearm (1 count), Statutory Burglary of Dwelling (1 count), Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (1 count), Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (2 counts), and Firearm Use in Commission of a Felony (4 counts).
Treavon Rachez Taylor of Hardy, and Austin Kerry Lane, of Concord, North Carolina were the other two that were arrested, but no updates about them have been given.
