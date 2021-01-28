The West Piedmont Health District (WPHD), which includes Franklin County, and Central Virginia Health District (CVHD), which includes Bedford County, entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1b last Wednesday, but there is a wait due to short supplies.
The health district, along with the rest of the state, is seeing higher demand for the vaccine than the number of doses the Commonwealth is receiving from the federal government.
“We are working on as many alternatives as possible to make the vaccine available,” said Kerry Gateley, M.D., MPH, CPE, director of WPHD and CVHD. “The health district will continue to request COVID-19 vaccine weekly, but how many doses actually will be received is uncertain. We ask for patience as we gather more information about how much vaccine we can anticipate in the weeks to come.”
Once the vaccine is available, those eligible to receive it include police, fire, teachers, mail carriers and other essential workers whose jobs ensure continuity of government operations. Also, anyone age 65 or over or 16-64 with a documented medical condition putting you at risk of severe infection is included in Phase 1b.
Detailed definitions of phases and priorities are at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Beginning Monday, people in group 1b residing in the West Piedmont Health District (WPHD) were allowed to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
A pre-registration survey is available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont.
Electronic pre-registrations are preferred, but paper copies will be available at health departments in Rocky Mount, Martinsville and Stuart, as well as public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce at Smith Mountain Lake and Martinsville. These locations include the Franklin County Government Center, the Essig Center, and the Rocky Mount and Westlake branches of the Franklin County Public Library.
Completed paper forms should be returned to the local health department office in Rocky Mount, Martinsville or Stuart.
Residents are asked to wear a mask when entering these facilities.
Those who sign up will be contacted individually for an appointment when vaccines are available, and one or more mass vaccination events will be held by the West Piedmont Health District or one of its partners at a future date.
“Many Phase 1b recipients will get their vaccine through their workplace and do not need to seek vaccine independently,” Gateley said.
Residents in the Central Virginia Health District seeking to be vaccinated in Phase 1b should go to www.cvhd.org and click “Pre-Register for the Vaccine” to verify their eligibility and complete the pre-registration form. Those unable to complete the form online may call the CVHD Call Center at 434-477-5965.
Businesses whose employees are 1b eligible may have a representative call the CVHD Call Center to complete preregistration as a worksite.
A significant wait time may occur in both health districts until the supply of vaccine available increases.
Smaller and independent businesses, individuals 65 years old and up, and anyone not affiliated with a workplace clinic may add their names to the vaccine list.
“Until then, we ask for the public’s patience,” Gateley said. “This is a huge undertaking, and our staff and partners are working diligently to make the vaccination process as smooth as possible.”
Gateley explained that many community partners are working together to ensure that vaccines are available. Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital has been vaccinating phase 1a personnel since the first phase.
“In the meantime, it is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention,” the health districts advised. “Continue to protect yourself and others: Cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often and well, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household and get a flu shot.”
The Franklin County Health Department can be reached at 540-484-0292.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.