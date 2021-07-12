Sue Gallagher, a volunteer court appointed special advocate for Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center (SVCAC), stated that there will be a fundraiser called the kayak/paddle board poker run at Crazy Horse Marina during the Pirate Days, scheduled for July 16-18.
She said the fundraiser will help raise money that will be split in half for the winner and the other half to the SVCAC.
Gallagher said the demand has doubled since state funds have been cut by 49 percent, and the number of child victims has doubled since lockdowns started.
“They really need the help,” Gallagher said.
One thing Gallagher made sure to point out is that this event is not only to raise money for a good cause, but it’s fun and worth the time of those who will participate. Gallagher said everyone who joins in has loved the event and keeps coming back every year.
The cost is $20 to join, and there is no cost for boat parking if it makes it more convenient to bring paddle boats or kayaks that way.
The more people who participate, the more money the winner will win. There is no preregistration, according to Gallagher; all someone has to do is show up.
They will hold one more fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 28, which will serve the same purpose.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.