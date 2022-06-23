Congressman Bob Good (R-VA), who represents the Smith Mountain Lake area, led a group of 60 House conservatives June 10 in introducing House Resolution 1167 to discharge H.R. 1011, the Life at Conception Act (Rep. Mooney, R-WV) for immediate consideration by the House of Representatives.
This resolution would immediately provide one hour of debate before the House of Representatives under a closed rule. Following debate, the House would be required to take a recorded vote on the Life at Conception Act.
“As we anticipate the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, it is important that the Congress take a bold stance in the defense of life. I am proud to lead 60 of my fellow conservatives in demanding a vote on the Life at Conception Act. The science demonstrates that life begins at conception, and voters deserve to know where their representative really stands on protecting all innocent unborn life,” said Good.
