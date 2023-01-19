Work has begun at a bridge on Route 40 over Potter Creek in Pittsylvania County.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the west lane of Route 40 (Gretna Road) will be closed at the bridge over Potter Creek in Pittsylvania County until further notice.
The lane closure on Friday, Jan. 13, was implemented to repair damage to the bridge railing.
During this lane closure, temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide traffic over the bridge, with both directions of traffic alternating use of the east lane.
All drivers are reminded to slow down and use extra caution in work zones.
