The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) advised recreational boaters and anglers to use extreme caution last weekend due to flood and wind warnings from Hurricane Ian.
DWR Conservation Police Officers (CPOs) have responded to and worked several boating incidents that have resulted in fatalities and injuries because boaters and anglers have attempted to navigate waters that were affected by heavy rains. These waters have significantly higher than normal water levels, dangerously swift currents, and trash and other debris that could be floating on the surface or just below the waterline.
Whether one is a canoer, kayaker or other recreational boater and chose to launch on any river, DWR makes the following recommendations:
