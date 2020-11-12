The Virginia State Police is investigating a multiple vehicle crash that took the life of a Huddleston man, according to reports.
Reports showed that the man was 37-year old Michael B. Priest, who was a Carilion Clinic physician.
The crash happened at 4100 block of Brooks Mill Road on Wednesday morning at 7:35 a.m., reports stated.
The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.