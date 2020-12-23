2020 Toys for Kids Campaign
This year the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office along with Bedford County Social Services and Toys for Tots teamed up to provide Christmas to those children in need within the Bedford County School System and the community. The local Dollar General Stores have hosted toy boxes that were provided to collect donations for the past month.
The Sheriff’s Office has also received help from local citizens by donating their time and purchasing much needed items on the children’s wish list to make this campaign successful. Sheriff Mike Miller and staff would like to thank all those in the community who graciously donated toys, clothes and their time making this successful and ensuring that all children can enjoy the magic of Christmas morning.
2020 “Shop with a Cop”
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office with the help of Bedford County Social Services held the COVID friendly 2020 “Shop with a Cop” over the last couple of weeks. Many families were given the opportunity to have a blessed Christmas that they might not otherwise have had. During our time in the store, we had many citizens donate even more to help with this cause… Thank you to everyone involved!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.