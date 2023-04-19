For the third year in a row, Smith Mountain Lake saw the most boating accidents of any body of water in Virginia despite the overall number of incidents trending downward, according to the state department of Wildlife Resources.
In 2022, twenty-one boating incidents were recorded at Smith Mountain Lake according to the annual Recreational Boating Incident Summary. Following behind Smith Mountain Lake was Lake Anna, which had 15 incidents.
Sgt. Tim Dooley with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources noted the trend is going in the wrong direction. He said that many boating incidents at Smith Mountain Lake involved a single vessel hitting a fixed object on the lake. Inattention of boat operators or people who are unfamiliar with the lake are attributed as the main cause – 25% in fact. In total, 87 incidents were reported in 2022.
Smith Mountain Lake had no fatalities reported in 2022. One fatality was reported in each 2020 and 2021. However, just three months into the boating season at Smith Mountain Lake, two fatalities have already been reported. In January, two Danville men died when their boat capsized near Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp in Penhook.
As in previous years, fatalities occurred most when boaters were not wearing a life jacket. Of the 17 fatalities reported statewide in 2022, only one boater was wearing a life jacket.
Dooley emphasized that the majority of fatalities would be eliminated if boaters would wear a life jacket. He also stated that a busy season is anticipated, and that patrols will begin increasing in early May and ramping up through the summer. An influx of new officers will also help improve safety this year, with three new recruits currently going through academy and expected to begin patrolling in July.
