Last Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph D. Minnig of Bedford, for two counts of rape, according to the sheriff’s office on Thursday.
The incident occurred at a private residence located in Bedford County, and the victim and suspect knew each other.
Minnig is currently being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.
