Volunteers were kept busy Saturday afternoon responding to numerous brush fires around Franklin County, according to the Responding Fire online news page.
The initial call dispatched Saturday afternoon was reported as a possible structure fire sending a response of Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Rocky Mount Fire Department (Department 1), Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department (Clearbrook Station 7), Red Valley Volunteer Rescue Squad (Squad 9) and Franklin County Public Safety Medic 1-7 to the area of Church Hill Road in the town of Boones Mill.
Units arrived on scene and advised that a large brush pile was on fire, not involving any structures.
A second dispatch of a reported brush fire on Old Hollow Lane sent Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department (Company 9) and Red Valley Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Units arrived on scene to find a grass fire in a field spreading toward the woods. Responders performed a quick initial knockdown of the spread and remained on scene performing mop up of any hot spots.
As units from Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department had cleared the Old Hollow Lane incident, Rocky Mount Fire Department was dispatched for a third reported brush fire at the intersection of Rakes Road and Davis Mill Road.
A fourth brush fire was soon dispatched sending Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department, Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department, Hardy Volunteer Fire Department (Company 12) and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department (Mount Pleasant Station 6) to Valley View Circle off Coopers Cove Road in Hardy.
Units arrived on scene finding an active brush fire spreading quickly toward a residence. Crews aggressively suppressed the fire’s spread, conducted an extensive mop up and established a containment line around the burned area.
A fifth reported brush fire was dispatched sending Fork Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) to the area of Lucky 2 on the 2800 block of Route 220 Virgil H. Goode Highway.
Units arrived on scene to find a ditch line and embankment being burned off.
