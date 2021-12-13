On Nov. 23, Bedford’s American Legion Post 54 devoted most of its monthly meeting to youth programs and education.
The students who this past summer attended the Legion’s Boys State program and the Auxiliary’s Girls State program were invited to attend the meeting and report on their experiences. All four of the boys and one of the three girls came to the Legion meeting and spoke about their experiences.
Attending and speaking were:
• From Boys State: Daniel Terry (Staunton River High School), John Payne (Liberty High School), Landon Epperson (Jefferson Forest High School), and Theodore Liu (Jefferson Forest High School).
• From Girls State: Makenna Garrett (Liberty High School)
First Sergeant (Ret.) Lennie Hutton, a Legionnaire, gave a report on Bedford County’s Junior ROTC program, which Retired Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Payne and he lead, and with which Post 54 has a close relationship and supports. As part of this presentation, ROTC Cadet John Payne was recognized as the recipient of the 2021 Gold Medal for Scholastic Excellence.
The guest speaker for the evening was Dr. Marc Bergin, Superintendent of the Bedford County School System. Dr. Bergin, who is six months into his position with the school system, provided some personal background and invited suggestions that might be useful for the review and development of a new strategic plan for the school system. A discussion ensued.
For information about American Legion Post 54, contact Commander Nick Soukhanov at 540-875-9014. Post 54 will not meet in December but meets other months on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Post home at 231 W. Depot Street in downtown Bedford. All veterans are welcome.
